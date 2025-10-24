Brewers Can't Afford To Let Brandon Woodruff Go
There's going to be a lot said about the Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation throughout the offseason.
That's because there's a mixture of young guys who proved in 2025 they deserve roles moving forward, and also questions about some of the veterans on the team, especially Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff.
Milwaukee will have to decide how to balance the rotation and budget this offseason but the club should do everything possible to make sure that Woodruff is still a member of the organization when the 2026 season gets here.
Woodruff has a $20 million mutual option that has a $10 million buyout that will have to be decided shortly after the World Series. The deadline for option decisions to be made is five days after the World Series comes to an end, so there's still some time left as the World Series won't begin until Friday night. For the option to be picked up, both the Brewers and Woodruff would have to agree to it.
Making the case for Brandon Woodruff to return
Whether Woodruff is back on this deal, or a new one, the Brewers should find a way to bring him back. Woodruff is just 32 years old and has plenty of good years left on a big league mound. The two-time All-Star has spent his entire big league career with the Brewers. He debuted as a rookie in 2017 and has been here ever since. Injuries surely have played a role throughout his career. He made 11 appearances in 2023, zero appearances in 2024, and 12 in 2025. But, even after missing the 2024 season, he still pitched to a 3.20 ERA in those 12 starts this year.
This guy has a 3.10 ERA career ERA in eight seasons. Framber Valdez and Dylan Cease are both going to be free agents and are projected to land massive paydays. Valdez's market value is projected to be over $199 million across six seasons, and Cease's is projected to be over $158 million across six years. They are both younger. Valdez is 31 years old and Cease is 29 years old. But, neither has reached the level of Woodruff. Valdez's career ERA is 3.36 in eight seasons and Cease's is 3.88 in seven years.
Woodruff is a homegrown, superstar-level talent. If he didn't have the injury concerns around him, his market value would be much closer to Valdez and Cease. Even if the Brewers picked up the $20 million mutual option on their end, he would be worth it in large part due to the massive price of high-end pitching.
The Brewers just had the best regular season in team history and didn't even have Woodruff for the whole campaign. The club has a real chance to make some noise with its young roster over the next few years and should do so with Woodruff with the organization.
