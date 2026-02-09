Brewers Could Find Perfect Fit in Former Dodgers Playoff Hero

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a trade on Monday with the Boston Red Sox, landing pitchers Shane Drohan and Kyle Harrison and utility man David Hamilton for Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, catcher Anthony Seigler and competitive balance B round pick.

The Brewers got the pitching they needed after trading Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets, but they left a hole at third base. While Hamilton could take that spot, the Brewers might need somebody a little more proven. There are still some options available in free agency.

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't brought back super utility man Enrique Hernandez. Perhaps he could find a fit in Milwaukee.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ideal fit could emerge for Brewers

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) reacts after striking out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Hernandez can play almost every position on the field minus pitcher and catcher. That makes him an attractive target for any contending team, as he could check a lot of boxes. In particular, he would check the third base box for the Brewers.

Hernandez struggled at the plate with a .203/.255/.366 slash line in 2025. He also posted a .621 OPS. However, he does still have some power, having hit 10 home runs last year and 12 in 2024, and that was as a part-time player.

With regular at-bats, he could be even better. The Brewers wouldn't have to break the bank for him and could just bring him in on a one-year deal. He is also a three-time World Series champion and could bring valuable veteran leadership to a young Brewers clubhouse for 2026.

Hamilton may be the leading candidate to take the starting third base job, but having somebody with a little extra experience could help the Brewers out. They need to find somebody proven that can take the job if they are unsure about Hamilton.

This is ultimately the problem with trading Durbin. They had an established bat at that position and then gave it away. Durbin is also a young player with several years of team control, so having that presence in the lineup would have been good for Milwaukee.

Now, they find themselves in need of a third baseman, and Hernandez could fit the bill for them. We'll see what they decide to do as spring camp opens and the 2026 season draws closer.

More MLB: Red Sox-Brewers History Bodes Well for Milwaukee in Caleb Durbin Trade