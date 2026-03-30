Brewers Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old Pitcher After Luis Matos Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers came into the season with high expectations after finishing the 2025 regular season with the best record in baseball. But they opted to make a few moves to push the team in the right direction for the future. They traded players like Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins in order to bring in young talent to keep the World Series window open longer.

But the Brewers were hit with a few crushing injuries to begin their season. Jackson Chourio suffered a broken hand in the World Baseball Classic. Andrew Vaughn suffered a fractured hamate bone in spring training. As a result, the Brewers were in desperate need of adding a right-handed hitter to their lineup. And it didn't take them long to make a move.

On Monday, the Brewers announced they had swung a trade with the San Francisco Giants to acquire outfielder Luis Matos in exchange for cash. Matos isn't a star, but he's still young and improving. There's a chance he continues to get better as he makes his way over to Milwaukee, especially if he's used in a platoon role.

Brewers designated Sammy Peralta for assignment

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Sammy Peralta (57) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But in the corresponding move, the Brewers opted to designate pitcher Sammy Peralta for assignment.

Peralta has pitched in 30 games at the big league level over the last three seasons, all 30 of which came out of the bullpen. He pitched his first two years with the Chicago White Sox, while pitching last season with the Los Angeles Angels. In this time, he hasn't exactly been very productive, holding a 5.12 ERA across 45 2/3 innings.

Peralta pitched with the Brewers in spring training and didn't look great during this stint either. He allowed 12 hits and five earned runs in six innings of work.

The lefty gets hit around a bit and has showcased some walk issues at the big league level. The Brewers have shown a very good and consistent ability to help pitchers turn their careers around, but it didn't seem like they were doing that with Peralta.

There's still a chance he returns if he goes unclaimed, but there's also a chance he's played his last game in the Brewers organization.