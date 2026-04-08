Brewers 'Early Difference Maker' Leading Milwaukee to Hot Start

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in the league again this season, which is quite a shock considering they traded away some of their top talent, including players like Isaac Collins, Freddy Peralta, and Caleb Durbin. Still, the Brewers are 8-3 through their first 11 games with a run differential of plus-29.

The Athletic recently ranked the Brewers as the No. 3 team in the league in their latest power rankings. This is a slight rise in the rankings after being ranked No. 6 in the previous rankings. The Brewers were only ranked behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in this set of power rankings.

Brewers off to fast start again this season

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) reacts during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Brewers are inevitable. They always find ways to win, especially under manager Pat Murphy.

They're tied with the Cincinnati Reds at the top of the National League Central, but the Brewers' run differential is 28 runs greater than the Reds'. They're the second-best in the league in terms of run differential. They've kicked their season off with three consecutive series wins with a chance to take the series from the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Johnny Flores Jr. recently highlighted second baseman Brice Turang as the team's early difference maker this year.

Brice Turang is leading the Brewers again this year

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) dives back to first base during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"While much of the rest of Team USA has been stuck in a post-World Baseball Classic malaise, Turang has hit the ground running, helping power the Brewers’ offense to its first-place standing in the NL Central. New to 2026: power," Flores wrote. "It’s early, but through Sunday, Turang’s Average Exit Velocity (95.8 mph) is in the 96th percentile, and his Squared-Up percentage (33.3) is in the 89th.

"Last year, those marks were in the 76th and 71st percentiles, respectively. It’s not showing up in his homer count (one) but Turang already has four doubles and one triple. A season ago, Turang didn’t get his fourth double until his 45th game. He’s played just nine games so far."

Turang is slashing .270/.413/.514 with a .927 OPS and a 0.6 WAR. He's a good defender and has shown an uptick in power early in the season. The young second baseman has 10 hits, four doubles, a triple, and a home run through 10 games played.

His production will likely anchor the season for the Brewers. When Turang is at his best, the Brewers will be at their best. When he struggles, it's going to be tough for the Brewers to stay afloat.