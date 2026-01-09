Brewers Expected To Cut Ties With 29-Year-Old Star

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best trade chips in baseball in Freddy Peralta. The big question throughout the rest of the offseason will be whether the club wants to cash in on him.

Peralta is a 29-year-old legit No. 1 starter. There aren't many starting pitchers out there that can boast this claim, but Peralta can. He's a two-time All-Star and is coming off a season in which he logged a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts. That's a big deal. Sometimes you'll see eye-popping numbers in a much smaller sample size, but that's not the case for Peralta. He held it down for the Brewers all season from the very beginning to the end. Durability is a trait that's important to have. There's no doubt he has it. Look at someone like Nathan Eovaldi, for example. He's an awesome pitcher. He had a 1.73 ERA in 2025 for the Texas Rangers, but only made 22 starts.

Peralta brings a mix of talent and durability that is rare to find. But he's also one year away from free agency, which is why he has been the subject of endless rumors. On Thursday, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported that there's an "expectation" around the league that Peralta will be moved, and Bowman mentioned the Altanta Braves as a fit.

The Brewers ace is getting significant interest

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Peralta: The 29-year-old righty has been a pillar of consistency while making 30-plus starts and constructing a sub-4.00 ERA for the Brewers each of the past three seasons," Bowman wrote. "His value rose as he constructed a career-best 2.70 ERA in 33 starts for Milwaukee last year. There’s an expectation the Brewers will move the veteran before he enters his walk season.

"There are a number of teams that would be interested in acquiring the veteran hurler before he becomes a free agent at the end of the 2026 season. Would the Braves be willing to part ways with a young pitching prospect and possibly one of their few position player prospects? Maybe, especially when you consider how the past two seasons negatively impacted their once promising bid to be MLB’s team of the decade."

This is the second time that the Braves have been mentioned as a team potentially in the mix for Peralta. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that Atlanta has shown interest on Jan. 5.

Peralta is due just $8 million in 2026. Because of that, the Brewers should consider rolling into the 2026 season with him and trying to see how good this team could be. They could always try to trade him at the deadline. But there's clear interest out there.

