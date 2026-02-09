Brewers Expected to Pursue Astros Star After Caleb Durbin Shocker

The Milwaukee Brewers caught the entire Major League Baseball community off guard on Monday, and it seemed to signal that more was coming.

In a trade that became official late Monday morning, the Brewers sent starting third baseman Caleb Durbin, plus backup third basemen Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Seigler to the Boston Red Sox, along with a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick. In exchange, Milwaukee got lefties Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan, plus speedy infielder David Hamilton.

It was altogether stunning to see the Brewers clear out their entire third-base depth chart and limit themselves to three non-first-base infielders on the 40-man roster. But according to one insider, it was also a signal that more could be on the horizon.

Brewers now in on Isaac Paredes?

Jul 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) sits in the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In the wake of the Durbin deal, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the Brewers were expected to pursue Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, who was frequently linked to the Red Sox in the weeks leading up to Durbin's unexpected move.

"The biggest name that remains available is Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes, who’s the odd man out in a crowded Astros position player picture. You can expect the Brewers to engage with Houston in talks for the 26-year-old in the coming days," wrote Hogg.

"But the Brewers did not make this deal with another trade lined up, which would back what league sources told the Journal Sentinel about the team’s satisfaction with its current infield options."

The two-time All-Star Paredes comes with two years of control, is making a relatively affordable $9.35 million this year, and would certainly give the Brewers a viable offensive replacement for Durbin. The defense is highly questionable at third base, though, which played into Houston's decision to bring back Carlos Correa last summer.

Paredes also isn't a very good fit for American Family Field. According to Baseball Savant, he only would have had 13 projected home runs if he played all his games in Milwaukee last year, while he landed at 20 in real life, thanks to his extreme-pull approach playing well with Houston's short left field.

