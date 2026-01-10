Brewers Face Tough Choice On 2-Time All-Star As Trade Temptation Grows

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a quiet offseason to date. They traded for left-hander Angel Zerpa and re-signed Brandon Woodruff, but there hasn’t been much activity. The Zerpa trade also cost them Isaac Collins and Nick Mears.

Now, rumors are starting to heat up about a potential Freddy Peralta trade. The Brewers can get a lot for him if they do trade him, and he is in the final year of his contract.

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported on what the Brewers might want in exchange from teams who are interested. However, once again, the Brewers are making a mistake to even make him available right now, and they must resist the temptation to pull the trigger on a deal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Trading Peralta Could Wreck Brewers

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Peralta won 17 games and posted a 2.70 ERA last year in 33 starts with the Brewers. They could get a lot for him, and they at least now know that they are targeting somebody who could easily replace him.

However, there’s still one problem. Even if they land a top pitching prospect that is Major League ready, that arm is still unproven, unlike Peralta.

Peralta is a proven ace that can lead the rotation, and while they still have Woodruff and have been known to trade players before the final year of their contracts, this could be catastrophic.

The Chicago Cubs have already added Edward Cabrera via trade, and the Cincinnati Reds have a young team that made the postseason in 2025. If Peralta is gone, then the Brewers could fall behind those teams in the National League Central.

Even with Woodruff back, there are concerns about his health, so the Brewers need to be careful with him.

If anything, the Brewers should be looking at a way to potentially extend Peralta. The difference between potentially trading Peralta and the year they traded Corbin Burnes is that the Brewers had a top-level starter still in the rotation after Burnes was gone: Peralta himself.

Without that presence, the Brewers could take a lot of steps back in 2026, so they should be careful about what they do with Peralta. They still need somebody to lead the starting rotation.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out.

More MLB: Brewers Set To Repeat Corbin Burnes Mistake With William Contreras