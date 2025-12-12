Brewers Fans Have Reason To Be Nervous After Latest Freddy Peralta Report

"That's part of our world.”

Those five words from Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, as reported by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, had to sting Brewers fans' ears as the winter meetings concluded on Wednesday. It was the refrain of a skipper who knows destiny is somewhat out of his control.

Murphy was talking, of course, about the possibility that ace Freddy Peralta could be traded this winter. The two-time All-Star has generated all sorts of buzz this week since the meetings kicked off in Orlando, and the most recent report coming out of the meetings looks ominous.

Insider's prognosis on potential Freddy Peralta trade

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided reported his key takeaways from the end of the winter meetings, and one was that interest in Peralta was widespread and only growing, as he called the chances of the 29-year-old being traded in his final season under contract "very possible."

"All Winter Meetings, I didn’t hear a Brewers rumor besides Freddy Peralta," wrote Murray. "Milwaukee will listen on the star right-hander and a trade remains very possible with significant interest. Otherwise it sounds like it’ll be a quiet offseason once again for Matt Arnold and the Brewers."

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, and Houston Astros were "in" on Peralta's trade market. Surely, a lot of teams on that list would be interested in extending Peralta into his mid-30s or longer as well.

Almost no fan wants their team to trade away All-Star caliber talent, especially when the team is coming off a first-place season. But front offices have to adhere to budgets and directives laid out by ownership, and in the case of the Brewers, knowing that a player like Peralta is unlikely to fit into that budget has created an implicit directive to trade them in advance of free agency.

We've heard directly from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio and president of baseball operations Matt Arnold that a Peralta trade isn't a mandate. But that's far from guaranteeing it won't happen, especially knowing that interest continues to grow.

