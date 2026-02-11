Brewers Fans' Infield Pipe Dreams Crushed by Prospect Experts

After the Milwaukee Brewers traded not just starting third baseman Caleb Durbin, but their entire third-base depth chart, a group of wistful Brewers fans hatched a plan.

What if, those fans thought, the Brewers simply allowed 18-year-old top prospect Jesús Made to take over a role in the big leagues right away? Sure, it would make him by far the youngest player in the league, but he reached Double-A last year, and is widely considered one of the top five prospects in the entire sport.

Made received a non-roster invite to spring training, which could also provide fuel to those far-fetched dreams of the youngster making the big-league club. But even if he dominates this spring, the experts seem to think his chances are less than slim.

When could Made debut at the earliest?

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made swings the bat during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, MLB Pipeline prospect evaluators Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis both assigned Made a zero percent chance of making the Brewers' opening day roster, as part of an exercise discussing all Top 20 prospects across the league.

"He's exceedingly talented and also won't turn 19 until May," wrote Mayo. "He played a grand total of five games in Double-A. He's in big league camp. I bet he plays a good amount. Excited to see him in the Spring Breakout game, and then he goes back to Double-A. I don't think there's any chance he makes the big league team."

However, while Callis was quick to nix the pipe dream of an opening day debut, he simultaneously predicted that the electric Made would arrive with the Brewers by the end of the regular season, which should make him the first Milwaukee player to debut at 19 since Gary Sheffield, at first glance.

"He's supremely talented. I can't envision a scenario where he makes the team," wrote Callis. "Quick aside, does he make his big league debut this year at 19? I think so."

It's hard to label anyone a true "five-tool" player these days, but Made is pretty darn close, with the potential to keep growing in almost all facets of his game. Those Brewers fans who speculated about his early debut should keep the same level of enthusiasm as he tries to make quick work of the minors.

