Brewers Fans Will Love Insider's Latest Freddy Peralta Trade Update

This offseason is setting up to be one of the more uncomfortable in recent memory for Milwaukee Brewers fans.

Coming off a franchise-record 97 wins and a National League Championship Series berth, it seems the only storyline surrounding the Brewers is whether they'll trade their best pitcher, Freddy Peralta, who is under control for the final season in 2026 at an exceptionally cheap $8 million.

Reports of Brandon Woodruff's accepted qualifying offer complicating matters and the Brewers worrying about payroll won't put anyone's mind at ease, but on Monday, one insider summarized where Peralta's market stands, and it's good news for any Brewers fan hoping the two-time All-Star sticks around to lead the rotation.

Brewers reportedly 'not motivated' to trade Peralta

Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta won't be traded unless the Tigers and Brewers are really pushed to move them, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/aSDhAdgV9J — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 1, 2025

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on the "Fair Territory" podcast that as things stand, the Brewers are reluctant to move on from Peralta, based on recent intel from another team's executive.

"The way it was described to me by an executive over the weekend is that in the cases of Skubal and Peralta, ... their teams are not motivated to trade them," Rosenthal said. "Now, could that change once the free agents are off the board and certain teams are more desperate? Yes.

"And I expect that at the winter meetings, if not before, you're going to see reports of teams trying to push on Skubal and Peralta, ... but that doesn't mean they're going to get traded. We hear this all the time."

This type of reporting will probably remain the status quo for a while, but from Brewers fans' perspective, that's a good thing. If word spreads that Milwaukee has any inkling of changing its mind, which is different from the reports Rosenthal describes about teams pursuing Peralta, that's cause for concern.

It truly would be a mistake for the Brewers to move on from Peralta, even if it netted them a huge future haul, because at some point, you've got to go all-in on winning for a single season. Sustainability is great, but not if you're always going to be the third or fourth-best contender in the National League.

So as the winter meetings approach this weekend, all Brewers fans can hope is that the club's "motivation" to trade Peralta stays right where it is.

