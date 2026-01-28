Brewers Fans Will Love Jett Williams' Post-Trade Attitude

Milwaukee Brewers fans might rightfully stay upset about the Freddy Peralta trade for a while, but that doesn't mean they can't love the guys they got back.

It's both the infuriating and the commendable part of the Brewers' schtick that they're constantly doing more with less. If they pick up two young players in a trade for a superstar who is a year away from free agency, it's probably safe to bet that the youngsters will help out in years to come.

Shortstop/utility player Jett Williams was one of the two pieces the Brewers got from the New York Mets in exchange for Peralta and fellow righty Tobias Myers. It's a curse and a blessing to be traded as a top prospect, and the 23-year-old clearly sees it as the latter.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Jett Williams' scrappy mentality fits right in

Feb 23, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) throws to first base and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Monday, Williams sounded off on his fit with the Brewers as part of a piece by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, and what was abundantly clear is that the 5-foot-7 speedster fits the Brewers' identity in every conceivable way.

“Looking from top to bottom of the lineup and the way they play, it’s a bunch of short guys that are a little bit scrappy," Williams said, per McCalvy. So, it’s similar to me. The way they play the game is similar to how I play.”

Williams even described how he fit the mold of his manager, Pat Murphy, who has famously coached a ton of shorter, high-energy players, dating back to his days at Arizona State as the head coach for a young Dustin Pedroia.

“I was telling Murph, ‘You’re going to have to drag me off the field,’” Williams said, per McCalvy.

The Brewers don't yet know if Williams will play shortstop full time or take on more of a utility role, as he's capable at second base (where Platinum Glover Brice Turang dwells) and center field.

What they do know, however, is that much like Caleb Durbin last year, they've got a hungry newcomer arriving at spring training next month hoping to win a starting job right out of the gate.

More MLB: Brewers Star Robbed Blind in MLB Network's 'Top 10 Right Now'