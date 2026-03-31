Brewers Fans Will Love Kyle Harrison's Reflection on Milwaukee Debut

Monday night was about as encouraging a game as the Milwaukee Brewers could have played and still taken the loss. They have Kyle Harrison to thank for that.

In his first regular-season start after coming over in a six-player offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, Harrison allowed a leadoff home run to Tampa Bay Rays slugger Yandy Díaz. All he did from there was slam the door in hitters' faces.

With eight strikeouts in five innings and no further damage allowed after the Díaz home run, Harrison looked like a young pitcher finding his groove in the majors after some ups and downs, not to mention two trades. Everything he said after the start was more cause for Brewers fans to buy in.

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Harrison immediately looks like the real deal

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

From a body language perspective, what stood out about Harrison's start was his relaxed nature on the mound. He reported after the game that the home run didn't shake his confidence, and that was evident in the moment as well.

"I feel like I've gotten past that point in my career, dwelling on the moment," Harrison said, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "My mindset going into today was just execute. I didn't execute that pitch, and all I can do is execute the next one."

The other big takeaway from Harrison's night was just how effective his fastball should be now that he's got a more complete arsenal to complement it. He threw the pitch 55% of the time on Monday night, generating six of his eight strikeouts and picking up 12 whiffs.

"It was huge, pumping the strike zone with that heater," Harrison said, per Rosiak. "And with what (pitching coach Chris Hook) was bringing up ideas-wise, I was able to incorporate that into my game today and I felt like the angle on the fastball was pretty good."

Will there be bumps in the road during Harrison's first season in Milwaukee, and effectively his first full season in the majors if he stays on the roster the whole time? Almost certainly, but everything we saw on Monday -- on the mound and off it -- dictates that Harrison is in a great spot to post a big year.