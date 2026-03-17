Brewers' Flurry of Roster Moves Includes Decision on Jett Williiams

Jett Williams' fate was sealed for a while, but the Milwaukee Brewers made things official on Monday.

According to a report from Brewers beat reporter Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Williams was included in the latest round of spring training roster cuts. The 22-year-old, who was acquired in the late January trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets, will likely begin his season at Triple-A Nashville.

After returning last week from a left quad injury that cost him most of spring training, it was fairly obvious that Williams, who is not yet on the Brewers' 40-man roster, would not make his debut on opening day. But that should not dull the excitement of Brewers fans who are anxiously awaiting to see what the 5-foot-7 power-speed threat can do in the majors.

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When Jett Williams could debut for Brewers

Mar 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder James Tibbs III (98) and Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jett Williams (76) talk before a game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Williams was virtually eliminated from the opening day roster competition when the Brewers signed free-agent infielder Luis Rengifo in early February. That came after about a week where it looked like he could be the starting third baseman, as Milwaukee had traded away 2025 starter Caleb Durbin.

Per McCalvy, right-handed pitcher Luis Lara was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, while outfielder Luis Lara, third baseman Brock Wilken, and right-hander Jacob Waguespack were reassigned to minor-league camp alongside Williams.

Thus starts the clock on Williams' eventual debut, as the Brewers seem to be well-covered for opening day with Rengifo and David Hamilton rounding out their infield. And if Williams isn't there for the opener on March 26, it's easy to predict that he'll still be in the minors until late April, when Milwaukee gains an extra year of service time.

Barring further injury, we'd guess that Williams will be up sometime in the first half of the season, but probably not April, either. He could get a crack at shortstop if Joey Ortiz struggles again offensively, or he could play third if it's Rengifo that's struggling.

Either way, the Brewers will want to see the progress he makes in the minors at the position he'll be spending the majority of his time at in Milwaukee. It makes sense for them to wait until their hand is forced, but soon enough, the pure talent will shine through.