Brewers-Freddy Peralta Rumors Gets Big Update From MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have been the center of plenty of trade rumors already this offseason.
Most of that noise has centered around All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. This was the case ahead of the trade deadline and the second the Brewers got knocked out of the playoffs the idea was brought up again. But, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale threw cold water on the idea of Peralta being on the move.
"Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta: Despite the rumors and speculation, the Brewers are planning to keep him, knowing that at $8 million he’s an absolute steal making 33 starts and striking out 200 batters, and they need him if they’re going to run it back again," Nightengale said.
The Brewers should keep Freddy Peralta
It would arguably be the right call to keep Peralta. Milwaukee just won 97 games in 2025 and most of the core is in place for years to come. The window for contention is open for Milwaukee. Peralta obviously helps the team right now. The idea of trading Peralta isn't shocking because the Brewers have a history of trading All-Star-level guys a year before free agency rather than waiting around for them to potentially leave, like Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams.
While this is the case, Peralta has made it clear before that he would like to be in Milwaukee. If there is a guy worth breaking the trend for, it would be Peralta. He's just 29 years old and had an eye-popping 2.70 ERA in 33 starts in 2025. When the Brewers' rotation was dealing with injuries, Peralta was the workhorse that held the rotation together.
Milwaukee has gotten big deals done in the past, like with Jackson Chourio and an extension with Christian Yelich, so it's not crazy to think the Brewers could do so again. With most of the roster cost-controlled, there should be enough money to keep Peralta.
The trade rumors are going to continue, but the Brewers shouldn't move him. The Brewers can be among the top teams in the National League in 2026 again. Milwaukee has gotten to this point, why trade the team's top pitcher away when you're finally at a level you can contend at?
