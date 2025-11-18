Brewers' Freddy Peralta Trade Odds May Hinge On All-Star's Decision: Report

Milwaukee Brewers fans are on pins and needles this winter, and it's largely because they don't know if their favorite team's ace is sticking around.

Freddy Peralta had another fantastic season in Milwaukee, pitching to a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts and finishing fifth in National League Cy Young voting. He's about to pitch his final season on the arbitration extension he signed with the Brewers, a club option that pays him a measly $8 million.

It's become a Brewers signature to trade their best players before their final year under contract, so watchful eyes were going to be on Peralta all winter anyway. But according to one insider, there's an added wrinkle to this particular situation, and it has to do with Milwaukee's other homegrown All-Star pitcher.

Will Brandon Woodruff's qualifying offer affect Peralta?

Brandon Woodruff hit free agency after another injury-shortened season, and to the surprise of some, the Brewers gave him a $22.025 million qualifying offer. Woodruff's deadline to accept or decline the offer is Tuesday.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Woodruff's decision will impact Peralta's trade odds in a rather dramatic manner, almost more than a neutral observer would think is reasonable.

"If Brandon Woodruff accepts a qualifying offer, it drastically increases the chances of a Peralta trade," Passan wrote. "If Woodruff hits free agency, Peralta almost certainly will stay."

Not that Woodruff is in a position to think about what his decision means for Peralta, but that makes this a stressful situation for all involved. With Woodruff's injury history, the time might well be now to try and get every possible dollar on the open market -- but having to surrender a draft pick might make teams more hesitant to give him those dollars.

It's hard for Brewers fans to come to grips with the idea that one of the team's homegrown aces could shuffle the other out the door. And we'll have our answer quite soon, which makes Tuesday something of a landmark day in this Milwaukee offseason.

