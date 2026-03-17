Brewers GM Believes Milwaukee Struck Gold in Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers were the best team in baseball during the regular season last year, but none of that mattered when they ran into the buzzsaw known as the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason. The Dodgers promptly beat the Brewers and sent them home with another National League Central crown, but nothing else to show for it.

Despite being the best team in baseball for the regular season, the Brewers opted to trade away a few key pieces of the roster, including a blockbuster deal that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. This deal should have been expected, as Peralta's contract is set to run out at the end of the year and Milwaukee doesn't have the money to re-sign him. They also traded Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals and Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox.

But it was the Peralta deal that landed the Brewers some highly touted prospects. In fact, president of baseball operations Matt Arnold is already seeing the star potential in Sproat, who was brought over in the Peralta trade. Arnold seems to think the Brewers hit the jackpot with the deal.

Matt Arnold has high praise for Brewers prospect Brandon Sproat

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Sproat came in as part of a big trade for Freddy Peralta but has fit right into the group immediately. He’s been very impressive in a number of ways," Arnold said about Sproat, per The Athletic's Jim Bowden. "Really good person and presence, very athletic and our coaches say he’s been a joy to work with. We’re thrilled to have him.”

The Brewers wouldn't have traded Peralta for only two prospects unless they fully believed in those two prospects.

Sproat, 25, made four starts in the big leagues for the Mets last season. In that time, he tossed 20 2/3 innings and allowed 18 hits, 11 runs, and seven walks while striking out 17 hitters. This spring, his numbers have been alright, as he has a 5.00 ERA after nine innings. But the righty looks like he's building confidence and his command seems to have improved.

Sproat is slowly beginning to look like the next ace in Milwaukee. Given how deep their pitching depth is, it's hard to imagine he begins the season on the big-league roster, but with Arnold's belief, it's hard to imagine he doesn't make it to Milwaukee by the All-Star break.