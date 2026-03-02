Brewers GM Matt Arnold Sounds Off on 2026 Expectations, Offseason Moves

The Milwaukee Brewers have been an interesting team to watch over the past several years. They have won the National League Central in four of the last five seasons, but have also done this while trading away several pieces.

Players such as Devin Williams, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta were entering the final year of their contracts, and so the Brewers traded them to fellow contending teams for Major League ready pieces that helped them stay competitive in the NL Central.

Peralta was just traded last offseason, and general manager Matt Arnold recently discussed that deal and what it means for the Brewers, but he doesn't sound overly concerned about it.

Matt Arnold stays positive despite blockbuster trade

Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold speaks during an end of season press conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

"I don't mind it. It comes with the territory," Arnold said. "If people want to overlook us, that’s fine. Really, we embrace being underdogs here."

The Brewers have been underdogs for several years. Even last year, when they won 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball, they were considered underdogs in the postseason, and they still found a way to get to the NLCS before falling short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even with Peralta gone, they still have Brandon Woodruff at the top of their rotation, and they even added a lot of pitching in trades this winter. The ballclub looks a little bit different, but the Brewers continue to defy their expectations.

The Chicago Cubs are the early favorites to win the Central, but Milwaukee has won three straight division titles, and they have done this after trading away some very important pieces.

So naturally, Arnold doesn't seem overly concerned, and he shouldn't be. He continues to add pieces along the way that help the Brewers stay in contention and who are under club control for several more years. It's the best way to capitalize on a player's value but also bring back talent that strengthens the roster.

The Brewers are still in pretty good shape. Arnold should be confident in the work that he has been able to do and continue to keep the Brewers on top in the NL Central. There's still a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee, and the Brewers don't seem to care too much if they are underdogs because they are used to it at this point.

It will be interesting to see where the Brewers end up in 2026 and if they'll stay on top in the division.