Brewers Going Viral in Spring Training Thanks to Jacob Misiorowski's Heater

For Milwaukee Brewers fans, the prospect of a Jacob Misiorowski fastball whizzing inches over one's head sounds like nightmare fuel.

No one suffered that fate in real life on Tuesday, but the Brewers may have tricked many of those fans into thinking it happened in their latest viral social media clip.

In an immaculately edited video plastered all over social media, Misiorowski was depicted throwing a fastball that appeared to smash an apple off the head of top infield prospect Cooper Pratt, who was sitting in a chair at home plate.

Would you let The Miz throw a fastball at your head? pic.twitter.com/5Ekr848IdD — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 24, 2026

Brewers pull off another social media stunt

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) for the last out of the third inning of game three of the NLCS during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The video had over 2.3 million impressions and 3,800 likes on X (formerly Twitter) as of Tuesday afternoon. On Instagram, it had 26,000 likes in the first four hours.

There was no artificial intelligence used to edit the clip, but if one watches very closely, they can see the clouds jump from one frame to the next. Still, it's an impressive piece of visual effects work from the Brewers' creative team.

According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, Misiorowski had a one-word reaction to seeing the finished clip come to fruition: "Sick."

The Brewers' content team is on a bit of a hot streak right now, because they also went viral on Sunday with a video game skit depicting outfielder Sal Frelick as a character in a Grand Theft Auto-like game. That clip had over 7,000 likes on X as of Tuesday.

Need to download this Sal Frelick game ASAP pic.twitter.com/TgdaLa6snO — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 22, 2026

Spring training is always a good time to convince the players to do some more light-hearted content, and the Brewers seem to be taking full advantage of that. With four weeks to go until the regular season kicks off, it's probably a safe bet there's more coming.

What will we see next? Christian Yelich hitting a home run across state lines? Jackson Chourio jumping over a 10-foot cactus to make a catch? Only the mysterious minds behind the cameras at Brewers camp can say with any certainty.

