Brewers Have Bright Future, 2 Prospects Already Turning Heads

The Milwaukee Brewers have worked hard over the last few years to stay competitive at the top of the league. But they've traded their top talent, like Freddy Peralta, Josh Hader, Devin Williams, and Corbin Burnes in an attempt to sustain this success over a longer period of time. Pair that with the Brewers' ability to develop players within their own system and they've quickly created a small market juggernaut.

The Brewers have a good roster this season, but it's nothing compared to what's to come in Milwaukee. The Brewers got a small taste of their top prospects in spring training. The future is certainly bright.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together rankings for all 30 farm systems in MLB this season. Reuter ranked the Brewers' farm system as the best in baseball and highlighted young prospects Luis Peña and Jesus Made as big reasons why they claimed the top spot.

Brewers have a very bright future led by young talent

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Luis Peña (2) against the Great Lakes Loons during their baseball game on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. The Timber Ratllers wore their Granjeros de Wisconsin uniforms and the Loons wore their Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte uniforms as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión.” Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It takes more than just one or two prospects breaking out for a team to climb from No. 18 at this time a year ago to No. 1 in these rankings, but Made and Peña are the biggest reason for the rapid ascent," Rueter wrote. "Both signed for less than $1 million as part of the 2024 international class, and both more than held their own against much older competition in 2025. Made has a 60-hit, 60-power profile and legitimate superstar upside, while Peña has a dynamic 55-hit, 55-power 70-speed toolbox and impact upside in his own right."

Made is one of the best prospects in the game for a reason. He's a legit five-tool prospect with the ability to fly up the minor league system this year. Beginning the year in Double-A, Made could quickly dominate that level and find himself in Triple-A before the season ends. Peña is another elite prospect with the potential to fly up the farm system, though it's hard to see him higher than Double-A this season.

Andrew Fischer is another intriguing prospect. He's not ranked within the Brewers' top five prospects, but he was impressive in spring training and has all the tools to dominate in the near future.

The Brewers have the best farm system in the league right now, and it doesn't seem to be a very close race. Their World Series window is likely going to be open for a long time because of this system.