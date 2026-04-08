Brewers Have Quietly Built MLB's Next Powerhouse Organization

The Milwaukee Brewers have quietly been one of the better teams in the league for the last few years, and they've built this roster without spending big in free agency. Milwaukee has become notorious for developing young talent and trading them before they can leave in free agency.

The Brewers are squeezing as much value out of their players before sending them to a new team. It's worked in the past with players like Devin Williams, Corbin Burnes, and plenty of others. This offseason, they made a similar move with Freddy Peralta after finishing last regular season with the best record in baseball. Following this, the Brewers are off to another hot start.

The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden recently shared a lot of praise for the way the Brewers have built their roster and organization, suggesting they've separated themselves from the pack without being a big market.

Brewers have quietly developed into a budding powerhouse

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) fields a ground ball and throws to first base against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"The Brew Crew is off to another fast start, despite losing left fielder Jackson Chourio and first baseman Andrew Vaughn to injuries," Bowden wrote. "They parted with their ace Freddy Peralta when they traded him to the Mets in the offseason because he got close to free agency and became too expensive. However, the Brewers keep overcoming their injuries and trades because they’ve built so much depth at the major- and minor-league levels while dominating the middle rounds of drafts and owning the Midwest in terms of scouting.

"They have built a team centered around pitching, defense, speed and elite athletes. They’re special when it comes to evaluating players and, more importantly, human beings. They’ve become the best in the business based on their market size, revenue stream and expenses, and are a model for all small-market teams to follow."

The Brewers have as much depth as any team in the league. They're one of the best teams in the league right now, and they still have the best farm system in the league.

The fact that the Brewers squeeze all the value out of their players before losing them has allowed them to get to this level. Jesus Made, Luis Peña, Jett Williams, and Andrew Fischer are all high-potential prospects with the ability to make an impact for the Brewers in the next year or two. Cooper Pratt was recently signed to a big contract extension before making his big league debut.

The Brewers might be in the best position in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best roster in the sport, but the Brewers are the best organization in baseball as the league currently sits.