Brewers Have 'Tremendous Interest' In Gold Glove Winner

The Milwaukee Brewers have been pretty quiet so far this offseason.

Milwaukee's biggest -- and somewhat surprising -- decision of the offseason so far was offering Brandon Woodruff the qualifying offer after his mutual option was turned down. It was accepted and Woodruff isn't going anywhere. The Brewers also made an extremely easy decision and picked up Freddy Peralta's $8 million club option for the 2026 season.

There have been plenty of rumors, but not really anything concrete outside of the Woodruff and Peralta decisions.

The Brewers are looking around

Milwaukee has been quiet. But it sounds like there's some interest out there in free agency. The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared that there is "tremendous interest" out there in the open market for Gold Glove utility man Ha-Seong Kim, including from the Brewers.

"Kim’s best year was with the Padres in 2023 when he slashed .260/.351/.398 with 23 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 stolen bases to go along with Gold Glove defense for his work at second base," Bowden wrote. "However, a serious shoulder injury ended his 2024 season early. It also derailed his 2025 season, allowing him to play in just 48 games combined with the Rays and Braves. He’s healthy now and there is tremendous interest in the 30-year-old, including from both the Braves and Brewers, and he would immediately be an upgrade at shortstop for either of them, assuming his arm strength is fully back in 2026.

"Kim also has the ability to play above-average defense at both second and third base, which really opens up his market to interested teams. I think a return to the Braves would be the best play for him and the team if they can work out a fair contract."

Kim would be an intriguing fit for the Brewers. He only played 48 games in 2025 so it's easy to forget how good he is. This is a guy who was a 5-WAR player in 2022 and a 5.4-WAR player in 2023. Kim can play elite defense all over the infield and can be an above-average offensive player. In 2023, he hit 17 homers, drove in 60 runs, and stole 38 bases while hitting .260.

For Brewers, they currently have Brice Turang, Joey Ortiz, and Caleb Durbin as their second baseman, shortstop, and third baseman. Ortiz struggled offensively in 2025. If the Brewers want an upgrade at shortstop, this is a way to go.

