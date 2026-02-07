Brewers Hit Jackpot, Landed Highly Touted Star in Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers need their farm system to continue churning out top end talent if they want to get back to the postseason and beyond this year. The biggest move the Brewers opted to make this offseason was the blockbuster trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets for a pair of talented prospects.

The Brewers were likely going to lose Peralta in free agency at the end of the season either way, so trading him made a lot of sense. It seemed like it was only a matter of time when the offseason began, but the Brewers ended up netting two very talented prospects in the deal, both of whom are primed to help the big league club this year.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Brewers prospect Jett Williams as the best prospect traded this offseason. Williams was one of the two prospects acquired in the aforementioned Peralta deal.

Feb 23, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jett Williams (90) catches a ground ball and retires Washington Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. (not pictured) during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"A 5'7", 175-pound spark plug with above-average tools across the board, Jett Williams has been one of the elite prospects in the New York Mets system since he was taken No. 14 overall in the 2022 draft," Reuter wrote. "However, it was always going to take some combination of Williams, Carson Benge, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat to acquire a frontline starting pitcher if they wanted to bolster the starting rotation on the trade market, and it was Williams and Sproat who were shipped to Milwaukee to acquire Freddy Peralta."

Williams is an elite prospect, even if he's incredibly undersized for this era of baseball. Despite his size, his bat doesn't lack whatsoever.

The Brewers have hit home run after home run with prospects that play the game the way Williams does. He's an energetic prospect that plays as hard as anybody on the field at any given moment.

He's a good athlete who could be a .300 level hitter while stealing bases on a regular basis. If he can get his power to come around, the Brewers will likely have a true star on their hands. At this point, it seems like they struck gold in the trade that sent Peralta to the Mets.

