Brewers Hit Jackpot With Kyle Harrison, Quinn Priester Injury Updates
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The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in the league last season, but they came up short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, so the front office opted to make a few big moves this offseason. They traded position players Caleb Durbin and Isaac Collins, but the biggest moved they made was a deal that sent Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets.
All in all, the Brewers got worse right now, but they stacked their future by adding some top prospects to a system that's already loaded with talent. But these deals have still depleted the roster. The pitching staff is going to be tested early without the consistent force of Peralta at the top of the rotation.
To make matters worse, the Brewers have been dealing with questionable health from pitchers like Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, and Kyle Harrison. But two of these three are seemingly trending in the right direction right now.
Quinn Priester looking to bounce back after injury
Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook recently said that Priester was very happy with his latest bullpen session, per Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy. Priester is set to stay in Arizona to continue working back to the Brewers, but his path to pitching at the big league level again is unclear, as Jacob Misiorowski is slated to start opening day. Priester has been dealing with a nerve issue and will begin the year on the injured list.
Priester had put together a very mediocre professional career until last season, when he was dominant as a member of the Brewers. After Milwaukee traded Peralta, it turned to younger pitchers like Priester this season.
Priester's health is going to be one of the more important developments for the Brewers this offseason. But Harrison is trending in the right direction, too.
Kyle Harrison Trending in Right Direction, Too
Harrison has been dealing with a bilster issue, but according to Hook, he's also doing well. He recently had a bullpen session that went well, which is a good sign when dealing with blister issues.
Blister issues can linger for much longer than many expect, so it's crucial that the Brewers put an end to this issue right now before it becomes an issue during the regular season.
They're going to need Harrison this year, as he was the headliner in the Durbin trade and is expected to have a huge role for the Brewers.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel