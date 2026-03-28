Brewers Hit With Crushing Injury News for Key Starting Slugger

The Milwaukee Brewers opened the season with a thunderous victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. They piled on 14 runs as the White Sox would only score twice en route to the Brewers first win of the season.

But the win didn't come without its own small losses. First baseman Andrew Vaughn seemingly suffered a hand injury in the game, which prompted the Brewers to call up their top catching prospect, Jeferson Quero, as Vaughn's short-term future was in doubt.

Shortly after Quero was called up, Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy provided an update on Vaughn. It was a fractured left hamate that's going to require surgery for the slugger.

"Bad news on Andrew Vaughn: He fractured his left hamate on Opening Day and will need surgery. Expected recovery is 4-6 weeks," McCalvy wrote in a post to X on Saturday.

This injury will keep him on the shelf for four to six weeks, but there's a chance it lingers longer.

Hamate injuries typically linger very long

Feb 23, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) takes a lead off third base in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hamate injuries typically zap a player's power. The issues linger for much longer than the four to six-week recovery timeline placed on Vaughn. He's unlikely to be back to 100 percent for another four to six weeks after he returns, if not longer. Any issue dealing with the hands typically linger.

The Brewers should be very patient with Vaughn as he works back from this injury and surgery. He struggled before he came over to Milwaukee. When he comes off the injury, there's a chance he struggles initially. Either way, the Brewers have some backups to hold down the ship until Vaughn returns.

Brewers in good spot with Jake Bauers, others at first base

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Brewers will likely turn to Jake Bauers as their first baseman for the foreseeable future. Bauers is a solid option at first base. He held a .752 OPS last season in just under 200 at-bats. In the first game of the season, Bauers recorded two hits, with one of them being a home run.

With Quero coming to the big leagues, Gary Sanchez will likely work as the backup first baseman. There's a chance the Brewers throw a first base mitt on David Hamilton or Luis Rengifo at some point if they need to. Either way, they have a few solid options.