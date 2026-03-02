Brewers Insider Hints Milwaukee Hit Jackpot in Mets Trade

Trading away Freddy Peralta was painful for Milwaukee Brewers fans to stomach, but the return could set up a prosperous future in the rotation.

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat arguably wasn't the "headliner" of the Peralta deal, depending on how you feel about speedy utility prospect Jett Williams. But Sproat comes with a prospect pedigree and a bit of major league experience from September, and he's joining a pitching staff with plenty of runway for youngsters to take over rotation spots.

It's still relatively early in spring training, but one insider reports Sproat has been making a major impact so far, which could be an early signal that the Brewers landed the right guy to help ease the transition away from Peralta.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Sproat "making some noise" with Brewers in camp

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com listed Sproat as the top prospect who was "making some noise" in spring training for the Brewers through three weeks of camp.

"Spots are wide open for an array of prospect types. That includes Sproat, one of two Top 100 prospects (along with infielder Jett Williams) acquired from the Mets in the Freddy Peralta trade," wrote McCalvy.

"Sproat refined a new cutter over the winter and was happy with his execution in his first Spring Training start on Friday. Even if he doesn’t crack the Opening Day rotation, he is well positioned for a heavy dose of Major League starts in 2026."

Sproat's one and only spring training appearance as of Monday didn't go well, as he allowed three hits and an earned run in 1 1/3 innings. But McCalvy has witnessed much more of the day-to-day than meets the eye on a stat sheet.

Without his new cutter, Sproat probably had a floor of a back-end rotation starter in Milwaukee as long as he was healthy, and having six years of control over an arm like that is exciting enough.

But based on how much he's stood out to those who have seen him in camp, the league may need to get ready for a version of Sproat with an even higher ceiling, whenever he does make his way to the mound at American Family Field.