Brewers 'Involved' in Market for Ex-Red Sox, Cubs Backstop
No matter how his arbitration hearing pans out, William Contreras will be the starting catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers this year. But who will be the backup?
To this point, we've heard a lot about the Brewers potentially giving oft-injured top prospect Jeferson Quero a chance to stick on the major league roster. That could still be the case even if the Brewers end up signing a veteran to a minor-league deal.
Competition is always a plot point to watch in camp, though, and on Thursday, we found out one veteran who the Brewers may want to give a look as a challenger for that backup role.
Brewers reportedly interested in Reese McGuire
On Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive revealed the Brewers as an interested suitor for former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs backup catcher Reese McGuire in a thread on X.
"There are a handful of veteran catchers who remain available. One that the Red Sox won’t be reuniting with is Reese McGuire, who I’m hearing is headed elsewhere," Cotillo wrote. "Have heard (the) Brewers are involved on McGuire."
McGuire, who has eight years of major league experience but has never reached 100 games played in a season, is the quintessential backup in some ways, but not the kind every team would want to have.
After 2 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, McGuire played 44 games this past season for the Chicago Cubs, hitting a surprising nine home runs, but only getting on base at a .245 clip.
He's virtually never going to throw out baserunners, and isn't particularly adept at blocking or receiving, either. But for a lefty without much home run power, he can put the bat on the ball and keep a rally from extinguishing.
Though McGuire never lived up to his first-round billing (he was selected ahead of Aaron Judge in the 2013 draft), he's carved out a solid career for himself. The Brewers would be an interesting fit to help him keep that career going, as they've proven to be a haven for catchers who previously needed to improve their defense, Contreras included.
It will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks to see if McGuire chooses a new team, and also if the Brewers show interest in any other catchers.
