Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Gets Bold Prediction for 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the 2026 season hoping to win their fourth consecutive National League Central title and fifth in the last six years. They will have to do it without Freddy Peralta, who was traded to the New York Mets last offseason.

However, they still have a lot of solid pitching depth on their roster, and several younger arms will be more seasoned in 2026.

Jacob Misiorowski is an arm worth watching as the season approaches. He burst onto the scene last year and helped get Milwaukee to the NLCS. Eno Sarris of The Athletic made a bold prediction, that Misioroski will end up winning the National League Cy Young award.

Miz predicted to break out in 2026

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Everyone knows Misiorowski throws super hard, and that he lacks command," Sarris wrote. "Even he laughed about that this spring. Last year, the mid-90s slider was the key to unlocking his best starts. Not only could he command that pitch the best, but it also kept him in the right form mechanically for other pitches."

The key for Misiorowski will be commanding his slider. If he can do that, then his potential is off the charts. The Brewers need somebody to step up after the departure of Peralta. In addition, there is uncertainty surrounding Brandon Woodruff and his health, and Quinn Priester will open the season on the injured list.

That leaves Misiorowski as the biggest breakout candidate for 2026, and if he does break out the way he is expected to, then the Brewers are in good shape and could very easily get back to the top of the NL Central.

They have been able to win despite trading away key players, but it's thanks in large part to developing solid young players, Misiorowski included, that keeps them trucking along.

And if Misiorowski can become what they are expecting him to be with a little more seasoning, then the Brewers should be just fine in 2026.

His velocity is one of his biggest weapons. If he can keep that up and stay healthy, then there is still a lot to like about the 2026 Brewers, even with Peralta now gone.

It will be interesting to see if the young right-hander ultimately lives up to his expectations. They'll need him to be as good as advertised, but there is a lot of upside with him, and he could easily become the team's next ace.