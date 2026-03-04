Brewers' Kyle Harrison Turning Heads With Transformation After Red Sox Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers' pitching magic works in mysterious ways.

Kyle Harrison, who the Brewers acquired as the headliner of the February trade that sent Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox, was once a big-time pitching prospect. But over the last two seasons, he hit some bumps in the road, owing largely to his struggles to develop secondary pitches to complement his excellent fastball.

Then, on Tuesday, Harrison took the mound for the first time as a Brewer in an exhibition against Team Great Britain's World Baseball Classic roster. He not only delivered three scoreless innings, but he showed off a pitch that looked completely different, and more unhittable, than anything he threw in Boston last year.

Harrison's new change-up looks great in first Brewers outing

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison flashed a change-up that had far more downward action that the offering he was using in Boston last season, both in Triple-A and the majors. It quickly caught the attention of the online baseball community, and many were quick to credit the Brewers' "pitching lab" for the improvement.

Kyle Harrison, WHAT IS THAT CHANGEUP? pic.twitter.com/rAk9qGjRf5 — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) March 3, 2026

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, however, Harrison was working on the "kick-change" grip for most of the summer with the Red Sox, then honed it over the winter while working in Arizona with former San Francisco Giants teammate Hayden Birdsong. Then, the Brewers helped him fine-tune it.

“I told them it was new but not that I had struggled with it,” Harrison said, per Hogg. “From the first bullpen, they just told me to throw it with conviction. They were like, ‘It doesn’t look new. You’re throwing it with conviction.’ That’s just something that they do a really good job with, is coming in and letting you do you. It’s, ‘Let’s see what you do.’

"They’re obviously going to tweak and change some things but I just love how open they are and it’s kind of like my show.”

Every pitcher makes tweaks during the offseason, and it's especially true for young pitchers trying to establish themselves as full-time major leaguers. But the transformation to Harrison's change-up appears to be significant enough that his arsenal could play in a whole new way.

It's just one more reason to be excited about the Brewers' pitching staff, which is full of unproven names, but teeming with talent.