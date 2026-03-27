Brewers Land 25-Year-Old Outfielder in Trade With Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the more active teams in the league during the offseason. Notably, they made three big trades to send a trio of their own stars to different contenders in an effort to lengthen how long their World Series window is going to be open.

The Brewers sent Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals in a bold deal early in the offseason. They also agreed to send Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. The final notable deal they made was a blockbuster that saw Caleb Durbin and two other infielders land with the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a trio of players.

Either way, it's clear the Brewers were going to be active as they look to build out the future. And it didn't take them long to begin making moves this regular season.

Brewers reporter Curt Hogg recently reported that the Brewers agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers to acquire 25-year-old outfielder Damon Keith in exchange for cash considerations. It's not a blockbuster deal like the ones made during the offseason, but it didn't take long for Milwaukee to begin making moves.

Brewers land Damon Keith from Dodgers for cash

Rancho Cucamonga's Damon Keith jogs out a home run against Visalia Rawhide on Friday, April 8 on Opening Night at Valley Strong Stadium. | Ron Holman / Visalia Times-Delta / USA TODAY NETWORK

"A minor league trade: Milwaukee has acquired outfielder Damon Keith from the Dodgers for cash considerations," Hogg wrote in a post to X on Friday. "Keith hit .226 with a .681 OPS last year in Class AA, where he will likely begin the season."

This trade doesn't seem too notable right now, but the Brewers never seem to bring in talent without having a reason.

Keith struggled last season as he slashed .226/.296/.386 with 111 strikeouts and only 33 walks. He flashed a lot more power in the seasons leading up to last year, but everything seemed to go wrong for the 25-year-old at the Double-A level.

The Brewers likely believe they can help him turn his production around. The potential is certainly there, as his career OPS is near .800. This deal isn't going to change the outcome of the Brewers' season, but it could make them better in the future if they can help Keith turn his career back around.