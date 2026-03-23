Brewers' Latest Roster Decision Projects Confidence on Freddy Peralta Trade

When the Milwaukee Brewers pulled the trigger on trading away their ace, they knew they would be harshly judged.

This was a 97-win team last year, and the thought of making that team "weaker" was sure to anger many. Except by this point, Brewers fans pretty much know the drill. Whichever players the Brewers got back for Freddy Peralta would have to provide more value over their six-plus years in the organization than the All-Star would have in his final season before free agency.

Quite obviously, it's still way, way too early to judge that trade based on the results of the players the Brewers got back. But right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat sure looked good in spring training, and the Brewers rewarded his performance with a confident promotion.

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Sproat to make opening day roster for Brewers

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Brewers optioned starting pitchers Robert Gasser and Shane Drohan to Triple-A Nashville, per the transactions log. Sproat, who was informed sometime late last week that he had made the opening day roster, became one of just five starters left in camp with the latest roster moves.

In spring training, Sproat allowed five earned runs in his nine innings of work, striking out 10 batters and allowing 10 hits. He might not pitch like an ace right off the bat, but his stuff has been so explosive, and he's turned so many heads with it, that it's hard to find many folks around the Brewers right now who don't see that ace potential.

By giving Sproat a job right from the jump, the Brewers also showed that in the wake of the Peralta trade, their rotation depth is in a great spot. Not only are Gasser and Drohan exciting names in the minors, but Milwaukee hopes to get back Quinn Priester relatively soon, and should be able to call upon Logan Henderson early in the season.

It's not the time for sweeping declarations about the Brewers "winning" the Peralta trade yet, but the fact that Sproat was deemed ready to go has to be a great sign for fans who had reservations about the move's strategic merits.