Brewers Looking To Replace 27-Year-Old Starter After Dismal Year: Report
Major League Baseball is a cut-and-dry business. Either you perform, or your team will find someone else who they think can play better.
The Milwaukee Brewers need just about everyone on their roster to perform up to their true talent level, because they're not in the business of signing expensive free agents. And this past season, shortstop Joey Ortiz took a major step backward offensively, which could cost him dearly.
In fact, according to a Wednesday report, it's possible Ortiz's days as the team's starter at short could have already come to an end.
Brewers looking to replace Ortiz, per insider
On Wednesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported, based on his conversations with the Milwaukee front office, that Milwaukee would look to replace Ortiz with a better hitter at the shortstop position for the upcoming season.
"The Brew Crew are focused on improving their offense at shortstop. Although they love Joey Ortiz’s glove, they need more offensive production from that position after watching Willy Adames leave in free agency last winter," Bowden wrote.
"In general, I see them looking for MLB-ready talent this offseason, with a focus on adding a good-hitting shortstop and younger starting pitching with team control. Most of their acquisitions will be via trades or through adding mid- or low-level free agents, as usual."
In other words, don't expect the Brewers to go after Toronto Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette, who will probably cost hundreds of millions of dollars. But trades can theoretically net the Brewers anyone, and the other main free agent to keep an eye on (though there's no report that the Brewers are in on him we're aware of) is Ha Seong Kim.
Ortiz had a dismal .593 OPS this season, the worst of any qualified hitter in the sport. Though he was once a key piece of the Corbin Burnes trade, the Brewers aren't going to keep running him out there if they don't feel confident he can produce like he did in 2024 (.726 OPS).
It's also worth noting that the Brewers have two rising star shortstop prospects, Jesús Made and Luis Peña, who could one day form a formidable left side of the infield or double-play combo. However, both are only 18 years old, so it's unlikely we see them in the majors before late 2026 or early 2027.
