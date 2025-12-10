Brewers Lose 22-Year-Old Prospect To Red Sox After 5 Years

The Milwaukee Brewers aren't coming away from the Rule 5 Draft without losing any prospects.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH shared that the Brewers were losing 22-year-old pitching prospect Caden Vire to the Boston Red Sox.

"The Red Sox selected Caden Vire from the Brewers Double-A team in the Triple-A portion of the Rule 5 Draft," Alexander wrote on X.

The Rule 5 Draft is an opportunity for clubs to poach prospects out of other teams' farm systems, but with stipulations.

The Brewers lost a hurler with upside

For the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft, where Vire was selected, this is MLB.com's official description:

"There is also a Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft, with the costs rising from $12,000 to $24,000 for a Triple-A pick (anyone not protected on a big league or Triple-A roster is eligible)," per MLB.com's website. "The Double-A phase has been eliminated. Players selected in this portion of the Rule 5 Draft aren't subject to any roster restrictions with their new organizations."

Vire is a 22-year-old hurler who was selected in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by Milwaukee. The lefty has been working his way up through the Brewers' farm system, although he did miss the 2023 season. For Milwaukee, the loss arguably isn't huge right now.

Vire has upside, don't get me wrong. This is a guy with good size at 6'6'' and who can throw gas. But since 2021, he has made just 22 professional appearances in five years with the organization. Availability arguably is as important as ability. He also hasn't made it past Class-A. Now, the Red Sox get to take a chance on the young hurler with upside and see if they can develop him throughout the minors. Milwaukee's farm system is among the best in baseball, so this isn't too big of a loss.

