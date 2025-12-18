Brewers Lose 28-Year-Old Infielder To White Sox In Free Agency

There were likely at least a few Milwaukee Brewers fans who bought Oliver Dunn stock over the last couple of years.

Dunn broke camp with the Brewers at the start of last season and got some run at third base. The Utah product had phenomenal stats at Double-A in the Phillies organization, and when the Brewers traded for him in November, it seemed as though they were primed to give him a real opportunity to win the job.

However, thanks in equal part to struggles and injuries, Dunn played only 41 major league games last year, then 14 this year. And it appears those 55 games will be all he gets in a Brewers uniform.

Oliver Dunn heads to new team in free agency

May 11, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Oliver Dunn (15) reacts after hitting a double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After electing free agency in November, there was still a chance the Brewers could re-sign Dunn to a minor-league deal. Instead, he chose to sign with another team in the Central, but the American League instead of the National League.

According to the transactions log on his official roster page, Dunn signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. He was assigned to Triple-A Charlotte and did not have a spot on the 40-man roster initially, but he'll have the chance to compete for a roster spot in the majors during spring training.

For the Brewers at the major league level, Dunn slashed .206/.261/.290, belting just one home run and driving in 13 RBIs. He is generally regarded as a strong defender at third base, and put up one out above average there in his brief big-league stints.

Dunn simply fell out of favor in Milwaukee with the arrival of Caleb Durbin, who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting at third base for the Brewers and looks to be the team's long-term solution at the position.

Now, as the 28-year-old heads to the last-place White Sox, he'll be looking to prove that his initial cups of coffee in the majors weren't an accurate representation of his true offensive talent.

