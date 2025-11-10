Brewers Lose 28-Year-Old On-Base Specialist To Free Agency
Breaking through as a position player in Major League Baseball is one of the toughest things to do in all of sports, and this Milwaukee Brewers fringe player is learning that the hard way.
Oliver Dunn was a legitimate candidate to win the starting third base job for the Brewers last year, when he came over in a trade before the season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He played 41 major league games, but didn't hit much, and he saw his opportunities shrink when the Brewers acquired Caleb Durbin in another trade last December.
Because Dunn has fallen down the organizational depth chart heading into his age-28 season, it's no surprise that he's evidently decided to try his luck in finding a new organization for 2026.
Dunn elects free agency
After appearing in just 14 major league games and getting designated for assignment at the end of August, Dunn was eligible to elect minor-league free agency, and he did just that on Thursday, according to the transactions log on his official roster page.
The Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, lost a grand total of 12 players to free agency on Thursday, which was a big day for player movement across the MLB/MiLB universe.
Dunn's calling card, and the trait he'll have to lean on if he wants to become a big-league regular in the future, is his on-base ability. He's only a career .236 hitter in the minors, but his on-base percentage is .354, thanks to 223 walks drawn in 396 games.
In Nashville this season, Dunn batted just .208 with a .653 OPS in 110 games. That won't likely cause many teams to give him a shot at the majors, but he's also appeared in the big leagues in each of the last two years, so finding a minor-league deal before free agency shouldn't be too tall a task.
Could the Brewers still bring back Dunn as depth? It's not a bad idea by any means, but given how entrenched Durbin seems to be as the third baseman, Milwaukee probably isn't the most appealing destination for Dunn at the moment.
