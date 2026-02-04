Brewers Lose 28-Year-Old Pitcher to Padres After Dominant Season

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a bit of a tough spot as a franchise right now, which is quite surprising to hear considering they had the best record in baseball during last regular season. But the Brewers find themselves in a tough spot.

After having the best record in baseball, the Brewers opted to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for talented prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. This deal was made with the future in mind, as Peralta's contract was set to run out at the end of the season.

With the Brewers heading in this direction, they need their farm system to be loaded with talent from top to bottom.

But they recently lost one of their more dominant minor league arms.

Earlier this offseason, minor league veteran Justin Yeager elected free agency from the Brewers. Recently, he signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres, per MLB's transaction log. Yeager's deal includes an invite to spring training.

Justin Yeager is a very good addition for the Padres

This is a crushing loss for the Brewers. While Yeager hasn't made it to the big leagues yet, he was seemingly finding his stride in pro ball after seven years in the minor leagues.

Yeager finished the season with a 3-3 record across 49 appearances split between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He held a 2.04 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 50 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings. The righty kept the ball in the ball park, allowing only two home runs over the course of the season. He was also excellent at limiting hard contact.

This could be a huge addition for the Padres and it's unlikely to get the credit it deserves until Yeager is in San Diego making an impact at the highest level.

It's hard to blame Yeager for searching for a new opportunity. It's rare that 28-year-old career minor leaguers find their way in the big leagues, but Yeager is looking to become an exception to that rule.

