Brewers Struck Gold With 2023 Draft Pick on Verge of Stardom

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. This trade makes the team much better for the future, but it's going to hurt them this year.

Milwaukee needs a lot of its young talent to step up this year. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have a lot of talented young pitchers within their farm system.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson recently shared a lot of high praise for young pitcher Craig Yoho ahead of the upcoming season. Peterson suggested Yoho could have a big impact this year despite a disappointing big league campaign last season.

Craig Yoho could be the next breakout pitcher for the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Craig Yoho walks off the mound after finishing an inning against the Oakland Athletics in a spring training game March 6, 2025. | Curt Hogg / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Clearly, his four seam-changeup combination has no trouble mowing down hitters in Triple-A, but the Brewers need to find a way to make that combination more effective against big-league hitters," Peterson wrote. "Perhaps that comes with more experience and maturation, or maybe working in a pitch that moves glove side could be the necessary taste breaker Yoho needs to make his two primary pitches more effective against MLB bats.

"Yoho will get another look in the major-league bullpen at some point in 2026. Whether it’s straight out of camp or a few weeks into the season again is yet to be seen, but Yoho has the makings of being a serious relief weapon for Milwaukee if he can continue to develop the way the Brewers believe he can."

Yoho has dominated the minor leagues over the last two years. He's posted two of the better seasons within the Brewers' entire organization, but he struggled in the big leagues. Still, there's not much left to prove at the minor league level, so it's likely that Milwaukee sees Yoho on the big league club early in the year.

He's the perfect breakout candidate to buy stock in before the season. The righty held a sub-1.00 ERA in the minor leagues last year and only threw 8 2/3 innings at the big league level. He struggled with walks during his time in Milwaukee, which shoulnd't be nearly as big of a problem next season as it was last year.

