Brewers Lose 6-Year Veteran Flamethrower To Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers came into the season as a team that appeared to be in the middle of the pack. They didn't seem like a lottery team, but they also didn't seem to be a real threat to the World Series. Milwaukee had lost Willy Adames in free agency while trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. These moves signaled to the fan base that the Brewers were seemingly in a retooling year, which could see the Chicago Cubs take the division.
But the Brewers were anything but a middle of the pack team. In fact, they were the best team in baseball during the regular season, as they walked into the postseason with the best record in the sport.
The Brewers would eventually lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason, but it was still quite a successful year. The fanbase should certainly be excited for the future.
This offseason is going to be crucial for the Brewers. But before they could make any moves, they lost one of their pitchers to free agency.
Brewers pitcher Julian Merryweather elects free agency
Brewers pitcher Julian Merryweather recently cut ties with the Brewers as it was announced that he was electing free agency. Merryweather didn't appear for the Brewers this season, but he had a chance to make his way to the roster by opening day. Now, he's set to test free agency.
The righty is known for his overpowering fastball. He's been with the Cubs for the last three seasons, but he hasn't been able to find his footing at the big league level ince 2023. The 2023 season was a solid one, where he posted a 3.38 ERA over 69 appearances, but it's been downhill since then.
Merryweather is going to need to make some big adjustments over the next few months if he wants to work himself onto a big-league roster by spring training. The velocity and stuff are both there, but he's gotten hit harder than expected over the last two seasons. He's going to need to improve this winter.
