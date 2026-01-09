Brewers Lose 8-Year Veteran To Giants In Free Agency

It always seemed unlikely that the Milwaukee Brewers would bring back catcher Eric Haase as a free agent, but his departure was sealed on Friday.

Haase, who played 60 games for the Brewers across the last two seasons, elected free agency on Oct. 14, in the middle of an ongoing playoff run. Milwaukee still had a club option for veteran Danny Jansen at the time, and prospect Jeferson Quero appeared to be ready to take over as the backup to William Contreras this year.

Now, the eight-year veteran Haase reportedly has a new deal to attempt a major league comeback with a National League rival.

Haase joins San Francisco Giants as a free agent

Jun 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Eric Haase (13) hits a double to drive in a run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

According to a Friday report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Haase and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training. The 33-year-old will make $1.6 million if he makes the major league roster and will have an opt-out at the end of spring training if he doesn't make it.

Haase struggled in his 30-game sample for the Brewers this season after putting up solid numbers in 2024. That prompted Milwaukee to designate him for assignment on July 28, which corresponded to the acquisition of Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays.

In his time with the major league club last year, Haase slashed .229/.389/.357 with two home runs and nine RBIs. He struck out in 31 of his 70 at-bats and walked only four times.

The Giants have an all-world defensive catcher in Patrick Bailey, who struggled mightily with the bat last season. Haase's main competition for the backup job will likely be 24-year-old Daniel Susac, who arrived in a trade with the Minnesota Twins after he was plucked from the Athletics in the Rule 5 Draft in December.

It's unlikely Milwaukee will come to regret letting Haase go, but anything is possible once a player with major league pedigree arrives in a new organization.

