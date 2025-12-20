Brewers Lose Former 2nd-Round Pick To Yankees In Free Agency

The offseason player movement carousel continues to spin, even for a Milwaukee Brewers team that hasn't exactly been a power player in free agency.

In August, the Brewers claimed right-hander Travis MacGregor to a minor-league contract after he was released by the Texas Rangers organization. MacGregor had three years of Triple-A experience under his belt, but only wound up pitching for Double-A Biloxi in the Brewers organization.

After electing free agency in November, the former second-round pick found a new organization as he attempts to make his long-awaited major league debut, nearly a decade into his professional baseball career.

Travis MacGregor signs with Yankees

Mar 1, 2024; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Travis MacGregor (74) throws in the second inning against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

MacGregor agreed to a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees and signed there last Friday, according to the official transactions log on his roster page.

It is unclear whether MacGregor received or will receive an invitation to major league spring training. He will not be on the Yankees' 40-man roster, and still has all three minor-league options remaining.

The Brewers' minor-league pitching development system is highly regarded, and MacGregor's numbers improved after coming over from Double-A Frisco this year. He had a 5.31 ERA in 40 2/3 innings for Frisco, then a 3.48 mark in 10 1/3 innings for Biloxi.

MacGregor, 28, spent the first seven-plus years of his professional career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him in 2016. He played last season in the Los Angeles Angels organization, and he's now joined his third franchise in the span of four months.

Meanwhile, the Brewers signed two right-handed minor-leaguers of their own this month to counteract the losses of MacGregor and a handful of others. The newcomers are Wilmer Duarte and Adrian Bello, neither of whom has any professional experience.

If MacGregor ever debuts in the majors, the Brewers will always be part of his success story. It's not clear if they tried to keep him, but either way, the Yankees proved to be the best opportunity for him to continue pushing toward that goal.

