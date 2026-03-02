Brewers Manager, Players Hint 21-Year-Old OF is Milwaukee's Next Star

The Milwaukee Brewers are seemingly looking to build their roster through the farm system so that they can sustain success over a long period of time. They seemingly shifted this mindset over the last 10 years. It's led to a lot of winning, but no World Series titles yet.

Still, the farm system is loaded with talent.

Young outfielder Luis Lara has been turning heads in the best way possible this spring. He's only 21 years old and looks like a seasoned veteran in most situations.

"Lara is a kid that sticks out all the time when you're around him because he has great energy," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said, via Brewers insider Todd Rosiak. "He's a great defender. He's a dark horse, and I like the pick.

"I think he could be a pick to click."

In seven spring training games, Lara is lashing .316/.409/.421 with two doubles. But his defense and speed are a few other traits that his coaches rave about.

Luis Lara turning heads in a big way in Brewers Spring Camp

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesús Made, left, talks with outfielder Luis Lara during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He really accelerates. He gets outstanding jumps on the ball," Brewers first base coach Spencer Allen said. "He's really made some strides with his throwing over the past couple years. He's always had a good arm, but he's also one of the most accurate throwers. He puts a lot of work in.

"Feel very confident with him out there. And no doubt, there's still room for him to grow."

Considering Lara is only 21 years old and won't turn 22 years old until after the season, he has plenty of room to grow before he hits his prime. And one of the best parts about his game can't be quantified with his throwing velocity or his sprint speed.

"You're going to find better runners. You're going to find guys that have better arms," Allen said. "But when you look at his ability to read the ball and the jumps that he gets, as well as accelerating well and throwing, I think [he's good enough to] play center field in the big leagues."

The buzz around Lara has been growing over the past few weeks and it's reaching a new peak now. However, his coaches aren't the only ones with high praise for the youngster.

"He's the best outfielder I've ever played with," Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt said. "He's the real deal. I mean, he just catches everything."

The future looks bright for Lara. He could be in Milwaukee sooner than many analysts expect.