Brewers Manager Sends Christian Yelich Message After Career Resurgence

The Milwaukee Brewers had the best record in baseball last year, but they struggled to find the same success in the postseason. They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in crushing fashion as the Dodgers took home another World Series title a few weeks later.

The Brewers entered the offseason with a lot of their top players under contract for a few more years, which means they should be able to sustain their success over a long period of time.

But they opted to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in a deal that made sense. Peralta is on an expiring contract, so trading him before losing him to free agency makes the most sense. But they also traded Caleb Durbin in a head scratching move.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As a result, the Brewers' roster isn't as loaded as it was last season. They're going to need their top players, including Christian Yelich, to put together incredible seasons if they want to win the National League Central again.

Pat Murphy shares praise for Brewers star Christian Yelich

Oct 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game three of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the Brewers, manager Pat Murphy has high hopes that Yelich can have another impressive season.

"He's underrated, how consistent this guy is. I don't even speculate. Of course, statistically he's done better so he could do it," Murphy said when asked about Yelich coming into this season. "He's not old. He's a great athlete. He still loves the game. I don't put anything past this kid. This kid has been a consistent, consistent, winning baseball player. Look at his record. Look at the Brewers' record since he got to Milwaukee. Look at his consistency over time. I mean, what a career. He's still going."

Yelich hit 44 home runs in 2019 but didn't eclipse the 20 home run mark again until last season. While he began to fall off a bit around the 2020 season, he's reignited his career over the past three seasons.

Last year proves that Yelich can still hit for power. The 2024 season proves he can still hit for a .300 average with a 152 OPS+, though it came in 73 games.

Either way, the Brewers need Yelich to put together another impressive season to get the team back to the top of the NL standings.

More MLB: Brewers' Third Base Situation is Worse Than We Thought

