Brewers Manager Sends Loud Message to Doubters in Spring Training

The Milwaukee Brewers are a small market team, so they're often overlooked at the beginning of every season. The sportsbooks project them to finish at or below .500 seemingly every season. The national media doesn't cover the Brewers because they don't feel like there's much to cover.

But each year, the Brewers prove the doubters wrong.

Following a regular season in which the Brewers finished with the best record in baseball, the Brewers are facing more doubt than ever.

They traded Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins during the offseason in moves that will make them better in the long run, but not right now. It's been easy for everybody around baseball to already write off the Brewers, but manager Pat Murphy has a message for his team amid all of this doubt.

Brewers' Pat Murphy hears the doubters, but doesn't care

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy is shown during the first inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’re about people. We’re about team. Wherever you’re from, whatever color you are, whatever you believe in…as long as you want to commit to winning baseball," Murphy said to the team in a video released by the Brewers on X/Twitter. "Not MLB’s way of saying ‘on paper, this team is this’. We don’t care.”

Murphy and the Brewers have never been the type to let the doubt drag them down. Just last season, the Brewers were expected to finish second or even third in the National League Central. Turns out, the division race wasn't even competitive as the Brewers dominated their way to the division title and the best record in baseball.

The culture in the clubhouse in Milwaukee is seemingly special. Murphy leads the way like a true leader who's been doubted time and time again.

While the Brewers are fighting an uphill battle to get back to the top of the NL standings, it's hard to count them out. They still have a tremendous amount of talent on the roster, including multiple young stars who could take massive leaps forward. With Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, and Jacob Misiorowski at the top of the starting rotation, the Brewers could shock a lot of people this season.

