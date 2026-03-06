Brewers Managers Gives Starting Rotation Update Before Opening Day

The Milwaukee Brewers have a few big questions to answer this season. Most of the questions regarding the team were created by the front office over the course of the offseason.

The Brewers made a handful of big moves over the course of the winter. The first big move came early as the Brewers were able to retain pitcher Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer, marking one of the biggest single season paydays in Brewers history.

This deal allowed the Brewers to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams. Sproat seems like a long-term answer in the pitching rotation while Williams could be on the big-league roster as soon as opening day.

They also traded Caleb Durbin and Isaac Collins for a slew of other young players.

As a result, they have a lot of questions to answer in the coming weeks. The biggest question revolves around their starting pitching rotation and who will be in it.

Pat Murphy makes multiple starting rotation announcements

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Chad Patrick (39) is shown during the seventh inning of their National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, October 11, 2025 at American Family Field n Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brewers manager recently spoke on the starting rotation ahead of opening day. Murphy shared some praise for starting pitcher Chad Patrick and confirmed that he would be in the rotation to begin the season.

“He’ll be in the rotation. You can write that down," Murphy said, regarding Patrick's spot in the rotation to open the season.

Patrick held a very respectable 3.53 ERA in his rookie season last year. He made 23 starts and tossed over 110 innings for the Brewers. He was able to strike out over nine batters per nine innings while keeping the ball in the ballpark and limiting walks.

Murphy confirmed that Jacob Misiorowski would be in the rotation, though it was never in question.

Misiorowksi was electric during his time with the Brewers last year. His biggest struggle has been walks, but once he's able to reel the command issues in, he's going to be a dominant starting pitcher.

After those two, the Brewers aren't positive how the rotation will shape out. Woodruff and Quinn Priester will enter the picture when they're fully healthy, but that doesn't seem to be the case right now. Aaron Ashby and DL Hall are also being worked up to a starting pitcher workload.