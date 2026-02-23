Brewers Might Have Scored Hidden Victory in NLCS Sweep vs. Dodgers

Nothing about last October's National League Championship Series was fun for the Milwaukee Brewers or their fans in the moment.

The Dodgers swept the Brewers in four straight games, erasing all the fun Brewers fans had as their team took six of six games from LA during the regular seasons. But there are always valuable things to take away from playoff losses, and that even includes the players who watched the series from the sidelines.

Right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson couldn't make the Brewers' playoff roster last year, as he was recovering from right elbow inflammation that sent him to the injured list in early August. However, he not only got to witness intense playoff baseball during his recovery, but he might have made a major discovery as well.

Logan Henderson resurrecting his curveball

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) talks with catcher Gary Sanchez during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook, Henderson tried out his curveball during a throwing session before the game that eliminated Milwaukee from the playoffs, after not having used it for the last few seasons.

“You know where that came from?” Hook said Sunday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Game 4 of the NLCS, Dodger Stadium. We were going through his throwing program. We were down, 3-0, and it was tough times. He wasn’t on the roster, but it was like, ‘Here’s a moment we can work with a guy who we know is going to be a big part of this.’

“He tried it all offseason, and it looks like a pitch that can work with his stuff. I don’t know how it’s going to play. We’ll see.”

In his five major league appearances last season, Henderson threw 49% four-seam fastballs, 40% change-ups, 8% cutters, and 3% sliders. Having a pitch with some real drop to it that could break slightly away from right-handed batters would give him a much more diverse overall arsenal.

As Henderson attempts to prove that he's worthy of a spot on the opening day roster, Brewers fans should keep a close eye on his spring training starts to see if that curveball is effective early on.

