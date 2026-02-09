Brewers' Moves Likely Not Done After Red Sox-Caleb Durbin Surprise

To many Milwaukee Brewers fans, Caleb Durbin seemed like a potential cornerstone. As it turned out, he stuck around for no more games than Devin Williams, the man he was traded for.

After a successful rookie season that saw him pick up a third-place finish in National League Rookie of the Year balloting, Durbin was shipped to the Boston Red Sox on Monday in a six-player trade that saw lefties Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan, plus infielder David Hamilton, come back to Milwaukee.

Hamilton could play second base at times, and the Brewers landed middle infielder Jett Williams in the Freddy Peralta trade last month. But there's no doubt that moving Durbin to open up the hot corner was a surprise, and creates plenty of intrigue around the rest of the Brewers' offseason.

Insiders hint more moves could come

Sep 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox second base David Hamilton (17) hits a two run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In the wake of the move, insider Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel took to X to express his belief that more trades could be coming. Adam McCalvy of MLB.com then reported that Hamilton, who has exactly one game at third base in his major league career, could be the leading candidate to take that job.

The Brewers' current infield has Joey Ortiz slotted in at shortstop, Brice Turang at second, and some combination of Andrew Vaughn and Jake Bauers at first base.

Do the Brewers have something else lined up? It's hard to imagine they could trade for anyone as impactful as Durbin at this point in the season, especially knowing that he was making a league-minimum salary, and anyone around the league in a potential trade would be slated to make more.

It's worth mentioning Houston Astros All-Star Isaac Paredes, who is making $9.35 million this year after winning his arbitration case, but again, it's hard to see the Brewers taking on salary.

Could the Brewers sign one of the few remaining free agents? Potential third base candidates on the market would be Luis Rengifo, Ramón Urías, and José Iglesias.

