Brewers' Next Star Already Has Milwaukee Buzzing This Spring

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to make a few big trades this offseason to bolster their farm system, but it crippled the big league club a bit. They're missing Isaac Collins and Caleb Durbin from the starting lineup while their former ace, Freddy Peralta, is with the New York Mets.

As a result, the Brewers are going to be turning to their top prospects to step up in a big way this year and beyond. While the holes in the pitching staff and infield are very clear, they also need the young players at other positions to step up, too.

CBS Sports' RJ Anderson recently shared some high praise for Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero, who's seemingly one of the top prospects on the team this spring. He could make a big impact with the Brewers if he's able to find his stride over the coming months.

Jeferson Quero could be the next star in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero takes batting practice during spring training on February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Quero has appeared in just 70 regular-season games over the last two years on account of various injuries. Had he been able to stay healthy, he would've already played in the majors," Anderson wrote. "Quero has historically graded as an above-average framer with a strong arm, though both aspects slipped last season.

"At the plate, he has apparent bat-to-ball skills and some power to his pull side, even if he's too prone to expand his strike zone. Quero only turned 23 last October, meaning that the injuries haven't derailed his chances of developing into a legitimate starting catcher. He just needs more reps."

Quero is one of the better defensive catching prospects in baseball. In fact, he's good enough defensively that he could overtake William Contreras behind the dish some point this season. That would allow Contreras to slot in as the designated hitter more often than not, hopefully keeping him fresher for longer for the Brewers.

Either way, Quero is seemingly a star in the making for Milwaukee. He has the city buzzing with excitement early this spring and the team hasn't even played a spring training game yet. Once games get under way, the Brewers could be even more excited about the young slugger.

