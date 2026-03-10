Brewers No. 1 Prospect Jesús Made Reacts After Being Sent to Minors

Milwaukee Brewers 18-year-old shortstop prospect Jesús Made saw his stay in major league camp come to an end on Monday.

In a series of roster moves focused on trimming down the roster before opening day, the Brewers reassigned Made, their No. 1 prospect, to minor-league camp. It was a move that was fully expected to come at some point, and it came after Made got a decent sample size of 27 plate appearances in major league spring games.

Now, all eyes in the farm system will turn to Made's eventual major league debut timeline. It could come sometime late this summer, or it could be delayed until sometime in the middle of next year. That all depends on how the youngster applies the lessons he learned this spring to his minor-league business.

Made's reaction to first spring in major league camp

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made prepares to hit during spring training on February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Made was asked Monday to reflect on what he learned in his first stay in major league camp, and he said he took away plenty of lessons that should help him down the road.

“Really just learning about everything,” Made said through an interpreter, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Learning about the system, learning about the way things are, learning about how practices are in the big leagues. Little nuggets that I am able to take over to the Minor League side."

Made also identified his defense as an area of improvement that he felt he had identified based on his time in camp with top Brewers infielders like Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz.

“I want to work on my defense in particular,” Made said, per McCalvy. “But really, I want to learn about the game in general. You never know when your moment is going to come, when they're going to call you up to the big leagues.”

MLB Pipeline ranks Made as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, behind only Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers. But will he join those two players in the majors later this year, with both seemingly expected to debut in the first half of the season?