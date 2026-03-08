Brewers Option Talented Prospect Amid Slew of Roster Moves

The Milwaukee Brewers are no strangers to making big moves this offseason. In fact, they've made more big moves this offseason than anybody seemingly anticipated.

They landed Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer for just over $22 million, which is one of the highest salaries the Brewers have given out in franchise history. This allowed the front office to trade Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams.

They also traded Isaac Collins to the Kansas City Royals before making a blockbuster deal with the Boston Red Sox to send Caleb Durbin and two other infielders to Boston in exchange for Shane Drohan, David Hamilton, and Kyle Harrison.

With opening day just around the corner, the Brewers opted to make a trio of roster moves.

Brewers option Coleman Crow, assign two others to minor league camp

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Coleman Crow (72) throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Brewers made a few moves to cut down their spring training roster a bit more. Per Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy, the Brewers made the decision to option pitching prospect Coleman Crow to Triple-A while reassigning pitchers Tate Kuehner and Drew Rom to minor league camp.

Crow, 25, is one of the more underrated pitching prospects in Milwaukee's system. He was excellent across 12 starts and 50 innings last season split between Double-A and Triple-A in Milwaukee's system. He allowed 40 hits and 12 walks while striking out 64 hitters in that time. He seemingly has a bright future with the Brewers, but it doesn't seem like it'll come on the opening day roster.

Kuehner, 25, was a non-roster invite to camp, so it never seemed like he had a chance to make the big league club out of spring training, but he was still quite impressive in his two outings. Across three innings this spring, the lefty allowed three hits and no runs while striking out four hitters.

Rom hasn't been in the big leagues since he made eight starts with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. This spring, he's made three appearances and covered 3 1/3 innings while allowing two hits, four walks, and a run. Rom needs to find more consistency in the zone. He has only throw 23 1/3 innings in pro ball since 2023.