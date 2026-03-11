Brewers Outfielder Emerging as Major Bounce Back Candidate

The Milwaukee Brewers made a slew of moves this offseason that pushes their team in the right direction for the next five to 10 years. But they've done some damage to the current state of the roster.

The Brewers are going forward without players like Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins. But their farm system looks better than ever and ranks as one of the best units in baseball. But the Brewers are going to need some of their players to take big steps forward this year if they want to find success again.

Just Baseball's Jordan Leandre recently suggested Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell could be one of the National League's biggest breakout stars of the season this year.

Garrett Mitchell has the potential to bounce back in a huge way

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell runs the bases during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When Mitchell’s gotten extended run on the field, he’s been a very good ball player in his brief career. Unfortunately, he’s been incredibly injury prone. Last year, he played just 25 MLB games before a shoulder injury ended his season in June," Leandre wrote. "In 2024, he played 69 games, slashing .255/.342/.469 with eight homers and 11 stolen bases. He also added +2 outs above average in 456.2 innings.

"He’s always been a great bat-speed guy with plus speed and defense. Not to mention his proficiency for not expanding the strike zone. Sure, he has his whiff and strikeout concerns, but his physical traits afford him the ability to outperform his expected metrics if he stays on the field. Big if, but the former first-rounder out of UCLA has played at a roughly 3.5 fWAR pace over his 141 MLB career games. Sporadically over four seasons, but 3.3 fWAR over 141 games is pretty valuable."

Mitchell was one of the more shocking breakout players in 2024, as he posted a 2.0 WAR with a 124 OPS+. He's a good defender with good speed and a solid bat.

But he took a huge step back last season. His OPS+ dropped to 63 and he only appeared in 25 games for Milwaukee.

But with Collins sent to the Kansas City Royals in a trade, the Brewers are going to need more production out of Mitchell if they want to repeat their success this season.

Considering Mitchell has already proven that he can be a contributing player for the Brewers, he's the prime candidate to have a huge bounce back season. The Brewers definitely need it.