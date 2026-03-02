Brewers' Pat Murphy Doesn't Pull Punches on 'Difficult' Red Sox Trade

If you manage the Milwaukee Brewers, you have to get used to saying some tough goodbyes.

The Brewers made two trades involving standout players this winter, and the first one, shipping out star pitcher Freddy Peralta, was somewhat expected. But when Milwaukee sent infielder Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 9, most of the sport was caught off-guard.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy made it no secret that he was fond of Durbin, the 5-foot-6 third baseman who played each game as if it were his last. But predictably, the skipper also had solid perspective on what the deal signified for his Milwaukee team.

Murphy puts Durbin trade into perspective

Sep 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy, blue, talks to third baseman Caleb Durbin (21) after hitting an RBI single during the third inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USAToday Sports Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/USAToday Sports Network via Imagn Images

Murphy reflected on the Durbin deal in a Sunday piece from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, and simultaneously showed how losing well-liked players could be tough, but also that the Brewers rarely get caught second-guessing anything their front office does.

"It’s difficult because Durbin represented how we played, what we were about," said Murphy, per Nightengale. "He was as excited about getting on base by a hit-by-pitch as he was getting a line drive hit. He was all about just getting on base for us.

"I know we got a lot of pitching depth, and you look at the future, but it’s still tough. I always want to remember this deal was about the big picture."

The Brewers landed left-handed pitchers Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan, plus speedy infielder David Hamilton, for a package of Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a compensatory pick in the July draft.

Most organizations would never dream of dealing a player like Durbin, who got better as his rookie year went along, and who had already proven to be something of a trade steal himself, having been swapped for All-Star reliever Devin Williams in a December 2024 deal with the New York Yankees.

But the Brewers are comfortable doing things that make other organizations scratch their heads, and Murphy has gotten accustomed to it in large part because it seems to help generate wins.